WORLDWIDE: Students Rally Before School for 'See You at the Pole' Prayer

Today marks the annual "See You at the Pole" prayer rally, an event organized and led by students around the world.

They come together at flag poles before school to pray for their friends, families, teachers, school and nation.

Here in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News witnessed a group of students who gathered to pray at Tallwood High School.

"Prayer is super important because as one of my friends said in her prayer, a lot of people in this world who aren't Christians, they say, 'You know that's the least you can do. It doesn't do any good.' But we believe that it's the most you can do, and it has the most impact," said Abby Martin, a participant at Tallwood.

"It's amazing how we can come together, and when we pray together, the Bible says that when two or more are joined together in His Name, He is in the midst," said Victor Agbagba, another participant at Tallwood.

A CBN reader from Chandler, Texas sent us this image of students praying there.

This is a group of teens praying in the Philippines.

"See You at the Pole" events have been going on for more than 25 years.

The event has grown enormously since it came out of a prayer meeting among teenagers in Texas in 1990. Now it's estimated that each year, one million students from across the globe take part in "See You at the Pole" on the fourth Wednesday in September.

Send us your pictures and videos of the event at [email protected].