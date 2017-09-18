The Final Work of Nabeel Qureshi, Sharing the Gospel Right till the Very End

Christians around the world were saddened this weekend to learn about the death of Christian thinker and apologist Nabeel Qureshi at the young age of 34.

Nabeel's story resonated with so many as he shared his journey from Islam to Christianity. He summed up his life story in a tweet from 2014, pinned to the top of his Twitter page.

It simply says this: "I left Islam because I studied Muhammad's life. I accepted the Gospel because I studied Jesus' life. #MyStory #SeekingAllahFindingJesus"

I left Islam because I studied Muhammad's life. I accepted the Gospel because I studied Jesus' life.#MyStory #SeekingAllahFindingJesus — Nabeel Qureshi (@NAQureshi) April 15, 2014

That hashtag, #SeekingAllahFindingJesus, is the title of his book.

And even as time was running out, Nabeel created a teaching series based on that book, posting the videos on YouTube and Twitter as a final testimony for the world.

Thanks to the support of my Patreon patrons, I have created my first teaching series! The 'Unofficial #SAFJ' series: https://t.co/W5ka6S91rK — Nabeel Qureshi (@NAQureshi) July 3, 2017

In the video series, Nabeel and his friend David Wood who led him to Christ, covered some of the book's highlights, like "The Importance of Relationships in Religious Dialogue."

In his introductory YouTube post this summer, he described his goal as "providing brief insights into ministering to Muslims as well as responding to the most common Muslim objections to Christianity. It is designed for Christians and Muslims alike. I pray it will be encouraging and edifying for you!"

Nabeel's vision for reaching Muslims and the entire world for Jesus lives on through these videos. You can watch them below:

Below you will find his final message posted to followers on Facebook.

"When we talk to people about our beliefs, we should do it through a lens of love. And the whole point should be to bring people together, to bring people together to the truth, and not to hurt one another but to help one another," Nabeel says. "My whole point in teaching is for love to reign."