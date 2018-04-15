Canadian Hockey Coach Killed in Tragic Bus Crash Remembered for His Kindness and Faith

A Canadian youth hockey coach was remembered on Saturday, not just as a good head coach, but as a family man who prayed with his two young sons every night.



Darcy Haugan, 42, was killed along with 15 others when the junior hockey team's bus collided with a semi-trailer while headed to a playoff game on April 6. Thirteen others were injured in the accident.

The coach's memorial service was held at the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, where the hockey team played their games.

"Today marks just over a week since a terrible tragedy struck this community. In the wake of this crash 16 people have left the earth before their time, 16 families are grieving with the memory and countless lives have been changed as a result of this event," said Haugan's brother-in-law Adam George at the service, according to The Vancouver Sun.

George also said Haugan was a good family man and a coach and mentor off of the ice.



"As a coach, we know that what happens on the ice is not nearly as important as when players took their skates off outside. He worked hard to lead the young men in his care to become people who live their lives with integrity."



Haugan was a devout Christian who often prayed before he began work in his office, the newspaper reported.



Pastor Sean Brandow, the team's chaplain, said Haugan was far from perfect, but he was a good man.



"Darcy always sought to do what was right. He didn't always do it, but he sought to do it. He wanted to do it," Brandow told the newspaper with a chuckle.



"He wanted to communicate better. If you've ever tried to talk to Darcy, sometimes it would be like trying to talk to a squirrel in a roomful of nuts," he said. "He's over here and then you're watching a video about Seinfeld and you don't know where he's going to go next."



Haugan leaves behind his wife Christina and two boys, Carson and Jackson.



A GoFundMe page has been set up for Haugan's family. As of Sunday, $96,000 of the $100,000 goal had been raised so far.