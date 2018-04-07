Police: Vehicle Crashes Into Crowd in German City, 3 Killed, 20 Injured

BERLIN (AP) - Police in Muenster say a vehicle crashed into a crowd in front of a pub in the city’s historic downtown area, killing three and injuring people 20 before the driver killed himself.

The German news agency dpa reports that a large-scale police operation is underway and that much of the area is cordoned off to the public.

Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that residents should "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub" where a large-scale police operation is underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city's historic downtown area.

A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel says “our thoughts are with the victims and their families” who were killed and injured when a vehicle crashed into a crowd in the western German city of Muenster.

Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer on Twitter called the crash Saturday “terrible news.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.