'I Saw Jesus': Woman Disfigured in Church Bombing Had Miraculous Vision

When Samiha Tawfiq Awad and her husband Qalini went to church Sunday morning December 11, 2016, they didn't expect to come face to face with death.

The couple did what they did every Sunday – go to St. Peter's church in Cairo, Egypt and worship the Lord according to the Coptic traditions of their ancestors.

All of that suddenly changed when a terrorist ran into the church just before 10 a.m. and blew himself up.

Qalini called out to his wife in the panic and destruction but didn't find her until hours after she was taken to the hospital.

"She won't survive," the doctors told him.

The bomb blast killed 25 people and severely disfigured Samiha's face, yet she defied the doctors who expected her to die and miraculously survived.

Samiha has since fully recovered and is back home with her husband.

"The doctors might've given up on Samiha, but God had another plan!" Qalini later told Open Doors.

"They put me on the list of dead victims of the attack already," she said. "The doctors thought it was useless to treat me, so they just came to check on me now and then to see if I was already dead. But I stayed alive."

Samiha says Jesus was with her the entire time.

"I don't remember much of the explosion and the first days after it," she said, "But I remember that I saw Jesus on the ceiling when I was lying on the ground after the explosion."

Samiha says Jesus visited her multiple times while she was in the hospital, too.

"I would have been willing to die for Jesus," she said, "but the fact that He kept me alive so miraculously tells me that he wants me to live."

Samiha cannot see, smell, or hear on one side of her face. Yet, she and her husband forgive their attackers.

"My faith tells me to forgive. So every time I feel angry, I sit down with my bible and browse to the Sermon on the Mount. There, Jesus says we should forgive our enemies. It helps me to read that part over and over again," Qalini said.

"If I would meet the family of the attacker, the only thing I would ask them is: 'Do you know Jesus?' I pray they will find the right way," Samiha said.