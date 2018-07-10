Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepageCWNNews
CBNNews.com

At Least 70 People Die in Canada Heat Wave

07-10-2018
Steve Warren

Canadian health officials say up to 70 people may have died in the Quebec province alone due to last week's oppressive heat wave.  

The country's Ministry of Health reported 34 of those deaths occurred in the city of Montreal.

Temperatures have since dropped to the mid-80s. 

The CBC reported Monday that Quebec's Public Health Department said it would no longer be giving updates on heat-related deaths because "the situation is back to normal.''

Montreal's morgue became so overcrowded during the heat wave that it partnered with a funeral home, where it sent bodies for storage, according to the CBC.

The city's public health office says the majority of people who died in the city during the heat wave were over 60, suffered from chronic illnesses, and had no air conditioning.

Back in 2010, around 100 people died in Montreal due to the sweltering temperatures, according to the AFP

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles