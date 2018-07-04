'Our Hopes Are High’: Iraqi Christian Leaders Thank U.S. For Rebuilding Communities Destroyed by ISIS

Iraqi Christian leaders are thanking the United States for providing life-saving aid following the Islamic State's reign of terror in the region.

A U.S. delegation recently visited Qaraqosh and other areas destroyed by ISIS.

"The message they sent was important: 'We do care.' The American government and the Americans do care about the fate of the Christians, Yazidis and the minorities and want to help," Archbishop Bashar Warda of Irbil told Catholic News Service.

"Our hopes are high now that this delegation will bring some changes. We especially appreciate the efforts of Vice President Mike Pence and USAID to have them deeply involved in this situation," Warda added.

So far, USAID has given $10 million to various charities working on the ground to rebuild the homes of Christians and Yazidis. USAID has pledged at least $25 million more in funds.

The help came after Vice President Pence called out the United Nation's failure to help religious minorities in a speech last year at the "In Defense of Christians" annual Solidarity Dinner for Christians in the Middle East.

"Those days are over," Pence said. "Our fellow Christians and all who are persecuted in the Middle East should not have to rely on multinational institutions when America can help them directly."

Now that ISIS is gone, USAID will continue rebuilding the lives and communities destroyed by terrorism.

"The time should be now and the help should be immediate and effective. Foremost, is the need to rebuild houses so there is a community to go back to and be there," Warda explained.

In the meantime, groups like Samaritan's Purse are working to provide emergency medical service and children's developmental programs on the ground.