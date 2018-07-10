PRAY: American Christian Missionaries Trapped By Armed Civilians in Haiti

A team of missionaries from a North Carolina Baptist church have found themselves stranded in Haiti after an explosion of violence and rioting broke out on the streets Friday. The protests erupted in response to a sharp increase in gasoline prices, with demonstrators setting fires and barricading major roads across the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince.

Despite Friday being the last night of their trip, a dozen members of North Albemarle Baptist Church were holed up in an orphanage outside the capital over the weekend – their route to the airport blocked off by rioting and general mayhem. “The main concern for our folks is food and clean water, and because of the rioting and violence they’re having some difficulty retrieving those things,” said the Rev. Brad Lynch, North Albemarle Baptist’s lead pastor, as reported by the Charlotte Observer. “Our team is booked on a flight for 9 a.m. Wednesday, but the concern for us is getting them to the aircraft.”

Pastor tells me his team is running low on food, clean water, and fuel to run the generator. He says conditions are so bad, it’s UNSAFE for his team to drive to the airport. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/WzUEWor113 — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) July 8, 2018

The team decided to rebook departing flights for Sunday, but when they prepared to head for the airport, news came in of armed civilians barricading roads and charging illegal tolls to motorists. Traveling through the streets of the capital was simply too dangerous for the group. Lynch said that if the team are stranded until Wednesday of this week, their predicament will become increasingly dangerous – they are running low on food and money. The church has attempted to transfer money to their stricken missionaries, but all attempts to wire funds have been unsuccessful.

NEW| A missionary just sent me this video of what it looks like in Haiti. He says at one point his team had to hide in a tiny room because 10 me with guns were trying to break into the compound they are staying in @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/IAX6762TKj — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) July 9, 2018

North Albemarle Baptist sends out a missionary team to Haiti four times a year and, due to the orphanage being located outside the dangerous capital city of Port-au-Prince, it is usually fairly safe. But this latest spate of violence, which has resulted in the deaths of at least three people, caught the whole team off guard.

“We just never saw this coming,” said Lynch. “It just completely blew up out of nowhere.”

Though three airlines resumed flights out of the Capital Sunday, the U.S. embassy advised citizens against any travel until the situation had calmed down. “We continue to advise U.S. citizens to shelter in place at this time,” the embassy tweeted.

If you do decide to leave your residence or hotel to travel to the airport, pls exercise extreme caution. There are disruptions and roadblocks along both Routes National 1 & 2 entering into Port-au-Prince. Do not drive through roadblocks. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/yT5XLmBhcT — U.S. Embassy Haiti (@USEmbassyHaiti) July 9, 2018

Only go to the airport if you have a confirmed seat on a flight. Flights out of Haiti are currently overbooked. Expect large crowds and delays at the airport. Bring adequate food, water and other supplies. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/D2rrUspmId — U.S. Embassy Haiti (@USEmbassyHaiti) July 9, 2018

Another mission team from Cornerstone Covenant Church in Caldwell County managed to travel home Monday morning. “There were a lot of places where the roads were blocked and barricades in place,” one member of the team told the Observer as he waited for his flight. “There were still some blockages around, some areas where people were gathered and trying to make it home.”

One member of the group, Savannah Peek, told WSOC-TV that in a particularly nerve-racking moment, a group of armed men tried to break into the compound in which the group were staying. “We hear a loud knocking,” she said. “We look over and there are 10 men trying to break in.”

She added: “I 100 percent thought I was going to die, and so did my sister and fiance.”

According to the Miami Herald, the demonstrations flared up after the Commerce Ministry and Economic Ministry issued a joint statement announcing a massive 23 percent price rise for gasoline, diesel, and kerosene.

Pray for this group as they do everything they can to get home safe!

(H/T: The Charlotte Observer)