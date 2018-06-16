From Losing Hope to Finding Hope: The Faith of African Refugees

Wednesday, June 20 is World Refugee Day.

Faith Out Loud, an online mission to produce and distribute videos of Christians sharing their personal faith stories with others, recently shared a video on their Facebook page about the plight of African refugees.

They were astounded to see the plight of the refugees after they had walked on foot, suffered without food or water, and then witnessed their faith in God through worship.

"But if you can worship like that, even after what you've been through, it's awe-inspiring. The way the people sacrifice in order to bless you because they love you. And to have them teach me about what faith looks like," Tim Weerasekera, Singaporean missionary to east and central Africa, said on the video.

You can support persecuted Christian brothers and sisters around the world at Open Doors USA and The Voice of the Martyrs.

To find out more and help refugees, visit the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency Facebook page.

Click the player below to watch the Faith Out Loud story filmed at the Kakuma Refugee Camp.