'God Has to Do It’: South Koreans Dream of Reunification with the North Ahead of Summit

President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on and will take place this month.

While world leaders face this new chapter of diplomatic uncertainty, many South Korean Christians have a goal of their own -- reunification with their family and neighbors in the North.

One of the initiatives leading the way is River of Life, a school run by Ben Torrey, grandson of American evangelist, Reuben A. Torrey. River of Life teaches Christian Korean children to not only desire reunification, but expect it.

Torrey's students meet with defectors. They see it as the first step towards reunification.

"I went to a public elementary and middle school. In that school, at least once a year, we talked about reunification, but it was just something in the textbook, nothing that comes alive." one student told a student journalist from the University of Southern California.

"I began thinking from their perspective," he said. "They are the same as I am."

The children believe reunification is critical to bringing the gospel to North Korea. However, Torrey knows it must first take a great move of God.

"God has to do it. It has to be a miracle," he said.

In the meantime, other ministries in the South are working hard to reach the Koreans in the north.

One of those organizations is Far East Broadcasting System, which has been using radio signals to share the message of Christ and reunification for more than 75 years.

"We will continue to broadcast the gospel until all have heard,” Ed Cannon, president of FEBC told CBN News.

"Korea is divided, and we consider them as our people," Chung Soo Kim, a radio host who has worked for FEBC for more than 20 years, told The Atlantic. "We are solely doing the best we can do to bring reunification through the religious sector."

Cannon urges Christians around the world to pray for the Trump/Korea summit and for the gospel to continue to penetrate the Hermit Kingdom.

"Pray that the hearts of the people who haven't heard the message (gospel) will be softened and prepared so that when they get the rare opportunity to hear a radio broadcast, that they will accept Christ in faith."