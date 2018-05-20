Lead for Repeal of Ireland's Pro-Life Amendment Narrows

The number of Irish voters who favor repealing that nation's Eighth Amendment versus those who want to keep it has narrowed, according to polling.

Ireland will hold a national referendum May 25 on whether to repeal the amendment.

The Irish Times/MRBI poll found 44 percent in favor of repeal, and 32 percent opposed.

Three weeks ago the same poll found that 47 percent were in favor and 28 percent were against.

The Irish passed the constitutional amendment in 1983 as a safeguard against a court legalizing abortion on demand. It guarantees the right to life to an expectant mother and her unborn child.

The polling shows support for repeal was strongest among younger voters, women and those living in cities.