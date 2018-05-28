Orphan's Promise Helps Give Special Needs Children in Vietnam a Second Chance at Life

In rural Vietnam, Orphan's Promise is partnering with a local partner, Orphan Voice Ministries, to serve children with special needs.

Many of these children have been overlooked by their communities and are in desperate need of love and attention.

Through the New Beginnings School for the Deaf, children who have never been able to attend school are finally receiving a quality education.

They're learning how to read, use sign language, build relationships, understand the Bible and interact with the world around them.

Fifteen-year-old Vi is just one of many children who have been blessed by the school.

Vi was born deaf and was abandoned by both of her parents. Her grandparents took her in and raised her, even though they only make $600 year.

When the New Beginnings School for the Deaf came on the scene, Vi was given a second chance at life.

Today, Vi's grandparents say she's a different girl.

"Everyone sees a big change in Vi – in the way she acts," they told Orphan's Promise.

The organization is doing more than providing a school for children to learn. Orphan's Promise also supports two therapy centers, which provide free physical therapy to children with special needs.

God is using the generosity of Orphan's Promise donors to spread His love to every corner of the world!