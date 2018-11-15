'God Is So Great': Bible Helps Indonesian Teenager Survive 49 Days at Sea

In the middle of a summer storm at sea, heavy winds snapped the moorings of Aldi Adilang's fishing raft. On that late July night, he was suddenly swept into the Pacific Ocean.

Aldi said he was not scared at first because he thought that some boat will see him and rescue him. But after many weeks passed, he began to be fearful and thought, "What if no one sees me?"

After a few days, Aldi's food and water ran out. He survived by catching fish and cooking them by burning wood from his hut. He sipped seawater through his clothes.

Aldi grew more and more desperate as the days went by.

"At night, I got very scared because many sharks were circling my raft," he recalled. "I was afraid I will not see my parents again, my family and friends. I even thought of jumping into the sea and just commit suicide."

He drifted in the open seas without a paddle or a motor. He said that he was terrified and almost gave up. But he also testifies that it was the Bible that gave him the determination to live.

"I had my Bible with me. I become strong again when I read the Bible," Aldi shared. "I prayed and sang worship songs. When I do this, all my fears are gone. God spoke to me. He said, 'Be patient. I will come and help you.'"

Meanwhile, Aldi's parents and their village prayed for his return. His father said they never gave up hope that Aldi would return to them.

Ten ships passed him by, until finally on the 49th day, a Panamanian tanker responded to Aldi's radio distress call.

"They did not understand when I said 'help' in our language. I remembered what my friend taught me. Use the English word Help!" he said.

After Aldi's rescue off the coast of Guam, he was reunited with his family in Indonesia.

Today, they sing together in the church choir about God's goodness and faithfulness that has become so real in their lives.

"God is so great," Aldi testified. "I believe God took care of me every day. He never leaves us, even in dangerous situations."