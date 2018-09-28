Displaying 30+ Stories
Indonesian Earthquake and Tsunami Left Many Victims

09-28-2018
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - An Indonesian official says the earthquake and tsunami that hit central Sulawesi left many victims, as rescuers raced to the region.
  
Disaster officials haven't released an official death toll but reports from three hospitals seen Saturday by The Associated Press listed 18 dead.
  
Dawn revealed a devastated coastline in central Sulawesi where the tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake Friday smashed into two cities and several settlements.
  
Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a television interview there are "many victims."
  
In Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province, a large bridge spanning a coastal river had collapsed and the city was strewn with debris.

