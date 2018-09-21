'You Reminded Us That With God, We Shall Overcome': Grieving Typhoon Survivors Grateful for CBN Disaster Relief

Super Typhoon Manghkut lashed across the Northern Philippines this week causing landslides and devastation that has killed at least 74 people. The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers continue to search for the bodies of at least 40 persons who are still missing.

Among the dead are Jackilou Basawil's brother and aunt who were killed in the landslide.

According to Basawil who was crying uncontrollably, her brother was sleeping when the mountain suddenly caved in, destroying their house.

Many residents lost their homes in the landslides, furious winds and torrential rains brought about by Typhoon Mangkhut.

In this moment of tragedy, a CBN Disaster Relief team not only gave material help to the grieving and suffering families but also hope, comfort, and God's love.



The villagers are thankful that CBN brought them rice, noodles, milk and other items. It was also a great opportunity to share the good news of salvation to survivors and pray for them.

The CBN team visited the wake of Basawil's brother and aunt. They brought them food and ministered to the family.

Basawil thanked CBN saying, "My grandmother said she is so delighted that you traveled so very far to visit us. Our sadness was alleviated when you prayed for us. You reminded us that with God's help, we shall overcome this trial."