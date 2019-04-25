Sri Lanka Bombing Suspect Arrested, Manhunt Underway for Islamist Ringleader

The father of two of the Easter suicide bombers in Sri Lanka has been arrested on suspicion of aiding his sons. That word came Thursday from the country's former navy chief as a nationwide search continues for the suspected ring-leader of the Easter bombings in churches and hotels.



Authorities say they are looking for Islamist preacher Zahran Hashmi who appeared in an ISIS video.

Police say it is unclear if Zahran actually detonated one of the bombs. But Anton Sudharshan of the British Pakistani Christians Association of Sri Lanka says Zahran is thought to have gathered with members of the Islamic group National Tawhid Jamaat just days before the attacks

"Three or five people were gathered together to pray for a mission and they had prayed and we see the result right now, it is evident in that is the connection that they had with ISIS," Sudharshan explained.

He believes some of the terrorist bombers may have fought overseas with ISIS.

"Mosque leaders - or you call them as imams - who were well trained, who were well educated and they went and they got ranks in ISIS and they fought and some of them died. After their death only it became known that there were also Sri Lankans among ISIS ranks and many would have found a very special way to return back without even the authorities maybe knowing about it."

So how are Sri Lankan Christians responding and what can believers around the world do to help?



