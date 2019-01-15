Report: World Council of Churches Trains Anti-Israel Activists

The World Council of Churches (WCC) is sponsoring a program to train young people in the West Bank as observers and then send them home as anti-Israel advocates, according to a new report by an Israeli group that monitors non-governmental organizations.

That's according to NGO Monitor's new report: EAPPI: The World Council of Churches' Training Camp For Anti-Israel Advocacy.

The EAPPI is the Ecumenical Accompaniment Program in Palestine and Israel. The WCC started the program in 2002, at the invitation of local churches. Since then, it's sent some 1800 volunteers to the West Bank to "witness" what it calls "life under occupation". Then it sends the volunteers home to tell their churches and others about it.

Itani Rasalanavho was an EAPPI volunteer, known as Ecumenical Accompanier, or EA. He told an Israeli Apartheid Week conference that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is all political.

"It has nothing to do with religion. It is mainly political warfare. It is mainly run by the Zionists. It is a Zionist ideology to try and drive every Palestinian out of that land, to create a Jewish State," Rasalanavho said.

Peter Prove is director of the WCC's Commission of the Churches on International Affairs. He told CBN News that the program is all about human rights.

"The ultimate purposes of the program are to address human rights violations, impacts upon human dignity and to promote on a positive side, a just peace for both peoples," Prove said.

But the NGO Monitor's Yona Schiffmiller gives a different picture.

"(The EAPPI) is the main tool for training anti-Israel activists within church organizations and churches around the world and it's also the main tool for inserting anti-Israel and anti-Zionist propaganda and rhetoric into those same churches," Schiffmiller told CBN News.

According to Prove, the EAs join with Palestinians in everyday life.

"First and foremost they're there to provide a protective presence. Secondly, they're there to observe, monitor and of course on events that they observe that constitute violence, threats of violence, violations of human rights and human dignity," Prove said. "They report what they see."

But Schiffmiller said there's more to the story.

"The EAPPI presents itself as a group of volunteers that is coming to the West Bank to protect Palestinians from Israeli settlers and from the Israeli military. In fact, what the EAPPI is really doing coming here, gaining credibility for themselves to go back to their home churches and to spread anti-Israel diatribes," he said.

Yosef Daher is the coordinator of the Jerusalem Inter-Church Centre (JIC) that hosts the EAs when they come. He explained how they view Jesus' command to love your enemies.

"We look at the Israelis of course as our enemy and we see that our enemy is in sin against God and against humanity by his occupation, by destruction, by the killings that's happening since 1948 'til today," Daher said.

"And in order to show our love – if you love someone you would love him to be free of his sin – so this is where we connected love with resistance," he added.

Resistance usually refers to terrorism but Daher said as Christians they only promote non-violent means that is the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement or BDS.

According to a WCC open letter reaction to the report, the WCC only promotes boycotting goods from Israeli communities in the West Bank (aka Judea and Samaria) but Daher says differently.

"Our call for sanctions is targeted at Israel," he said.

According to Prove, the WCC recognizes Israel's right to exist according to international law but doesn't connect it to the bible.

Dr. Robert Smith of the JIC works with the EA's in the Palestinian areas. He explained at a pro-BDS conference in 2015 how the WCC sees Israel.

"The biblical narrative of Israel has almost nothing to do with contemporary Israel other than the intentional manipulation of sacred texts to justify political projects," Smith said.

He said the global Kairos movement, created in 2011, "declared that any Christian theology that supports Zionism is heresy." (Kairos means the right, critical or opportune moment, in ancient Greek.)

According to NGO Monitor, funding for the EAPPI comes from the WCC as well as European governments. NGO Monitor would like those countries to re-evaluate that support and wants the WCC to recognize Israel's right to exist as a Jewish State.

