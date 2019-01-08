YouVersion Bible App Rings in the New Year with Whopping 1 Million New Subscribers

The popular YouVersion Bible app says their Bible plans garnered more than 1 million new subscriptions at the start of the New Year.

The company says the uptick of subscribers on Jan. 1 represents a 62 percent increase from last year.

YouVersion plans allow users to pair daily passages from the Bible with audio, video or devotional content.

Bobby Gruenewald, YouVersion's founder, explained it's all part of the company's plan to make it easier for users to get into the Word of God.

"We spend a lot of time thinking about how to make it easier for our community to do what they say they want to do, which is read the Bible more," Gruenewald said.

"Over the years, we've added several features focused on developing a habit of reading or listening to the Bible every day, and we're encouraged to see Bible engagement numbers continue to increase year after year."



There are currently 13,000 plans available in more than 50 languages designed to help guide people in reading through the Bible over the course of 90 days, six months, or a year.

"Starting a Bible Plan is one of the best ways to build a discipline of daily Bible reading within the app," Gruenewald told The Christian Post.

"Our hope is that by leveraging all the features offered in the Bible App, [users] develop a love for engaging with the Bible daily so they can begin to recognize God's presence in their everyday lives," he said.