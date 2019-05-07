CBN's Operation Blessing Helping Thousands of Venezuelan Refugees with Water, Food, Medical Care

In its weekly report on aid efforts for Venezuelans refugees in Colombia, CBN's Operation Blessing (OB) is reporting the number of people stepping forward to volunteer is growing.

With the assistance of Third Wave volunteers, the OB medical team treated 651 patients in La Parada over two days. Many of the migrants were suffering from gastrointestinal illnesses from poor quality food and respiratory illness from the difficult journey and descent from the mountains.

As #refugees pour across the border from #Venezuela into #Colombia, they are greeted with food, #cleanwater, #medical care, and more—all thanks to faithful Operation Blessing friends like you. Send more help at: https://t.co/v0eLwKA2xF pic.twitter.com/RNWPRxeLVl — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) May 5, 2019

At La Carpa, OB with its partner YWAM served 1,108 meals to Venezuelans walking through Colombia. The meal included hearty oatmeal with fruit.

OB will be expanding its meal service very soon. A new food cart has been delivered to operate at Iglesia de la Frontera in La Parada.

OB's water team completed the installation of a clean water station at a shelter run by Samaritan's Purse called Yo Soy Jesus. This station is located just outside of Los Patios on the way to Pamplona. OB also added an additional tank to provide clean water for the kitchen at the shelter.

The water team also continued to distribute Aquatabs to walking Venezuelans so that they can treat their water throughout the journey. In the slum community of Talento, OB distributed 51 Katadyn filters to poor families there, many suffering from the lack of clean water. In addition, more than 16,500 Aquatabs were distributed. Aquatabs are tablets which can be added to drinking water to kill most harmful micro-organisms. The tablet dissolves clear within minutes and disinfects the water within 30 minutes.

Thank you for helping Venezuelan mothers and children as they flee the violence and turmoil in their homeland. You are giving them a hope for the future. Help now at: https://t.co/v0eLwKA2xF#Venezuela #Colombia pic.twitter.com/FXhwo6OUBM — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) May 6, 2019

The Baby Nutrition Station at Iglesia de la Frontera operated throughout the week serving 549 mothers and babies. OB distributed nearly 30 pounds of baby formula and snacks to those visiting the station which remained every day during the week.

Click here for more information on how you can help Operation Blessing help others.