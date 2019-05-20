Why Louie Giglio Believes Millennials, Gen Z Are Some of the Best Evangelists

A recent Barna study revealed that almost half of practicing Christian millennials believe evangelism is wrong. But pastor and author Louie Giglio believes millennials and Generation Z are actually some of today's best evangelists because they are passionate and cause-driven.

"I've always had a burden for the 'university moment'," Giglio told The Christian Post. "I believe that God has a purpose and plan for 18- to 25-year-olds, from millennials to Generation Z. I think they get unfairly painted with a broad stroke when they're actually a generation God cares deeply about. They want to be led and believed in, and they're one of the most cause-driven generations I've encountered."

Giglio, the founding pastor of the Passion City Church in Atlanta, Georgia, brings the gospel to hundreds of thousands of college students across the country through the Passion movement.

"Passion actually was born out of a desire to see university-age young people come alive to a relationship with Jesus," he explained in an interview last year. "And it happened as most things do in life, God just planted a vision in our heart. We were not looking for that. We were in a very major transitional season of life, probably the most confusing, disappointing and frustrating season of my life."

He said his desire to reach the younger generation began when he started graduate school at Baylor University years ago.

"I saw so many people at the crossroads of life, where they would come to a college campus and be away from their support system and the church they grew up in and suddenly had all of this freedom," he told CP. "I saw so many people putting their faith on hold and not coming back to it until they were 40 and on their second divorce."

"But 18, 19, 20-year-olds need to see the risen Jesus right here, and right now," he continued. "They need to understand that the best thing they can do is live for God's glory. And at Passion, we've seen tens of thousands of young people come to Christ."

While many millennials are experiencing an apathy towards church, Passion students are setting the example for how to reach the world with the gospel.

This year, Passion students raised $448,370 for the Deaf Bible Society as part of Hope in Every Language, an initiative that helps fund translations of Bible stories into sign language.

"These are poor students who are scrounging for ramen noodles," Giglio said. "They don't have any money, yet they're giving what little they have to causes that mean something to them, and that makes them some of today's greatest evangelists. Passion believes in this age group because God has believed in them."