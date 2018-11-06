Kim Davis Loses Re-election Bid to Pro-LGBTQ Democrat

Kim Davis, the law clerk who was jailed in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, just lost her re-election bid to her Democratic rival on Tuesday.

Elwood Caudill Jr. is the new Rowan County, Kentucky clerk, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The case made national headlines when Davis said she couldn't betray her Christian faith since those licenses would be granted under her authority. Critics called her a bigot while many others called her a religious rights hero.

Davis was sued by five couples and a judge ordered her to issue the marriage licenses.

However, the cases were dismissed after the Kentucky state legislature amended the marriage license process so that clerks did not have to sign their names on the documents.

Caudill addressed Davis’ actions on his own campaign website and vowed to “serve every citizen of this county equally.”

“When I say I will faithfully execute the job of Rowan County Clerk and serve all citizens equally ... Of course that means LGBTQ+ citizens,” Caudill wrote on his campaign website.