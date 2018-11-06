No Clear Winner Yet in Florida Senate Race Where GOP Seeks to Unseat Democrat Incumbent

Republicans are giving it their all to take a Senate seat away from Democrats in Florida where two-time Gov. Rick Scott (R) is seeking to unseat long-time incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D).

The polls closed at 7 p.m. but it could be a long time before a winner is named. The margin of victory could be as tight as 1 percent.

"This race is destined to be tight to the very end because Florida is a very polarized state," Florida political analyst Susan MacManus told CBN News. "Partisanship is very deep in this state; the stakes are high."

Sen. Nelson easily won his past statewide elections, but Republicans are banking that political heavyweight Gov. Scott has the clout to defeat him.