Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepageNewsElectionDebate
CBNNews.com

No Clear Winner Yet in Florida Senate Race Where GOP Seeks to Unseat Democrat Incumbent

11-06-2018
Florida Senate race, Gov. Rick Scott (R), Sen. Bill Nelson (D)

Republicans are giving it their all to take a Senate seat away from Democrats in Florida where two-time Gov. Rick Scott (R) is seeking to unseat long-time incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D).

The polls closed at 7 p.m. but it could be a long time before a winner is named. The margin of victory could be as tight as 1 percent.

"This race is destined to be tight to the very end because Florida is a very polarized state," Florida political analyst Susan MacManus told CBN News. "Partisanship is very deep in this state; the stakes are high."

Sen. Nelson easily won his past statewide elections, but Republicans are banking that political heavyweight Gov. Scott has the clout to defeat him.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles