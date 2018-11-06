Sen. Joe Manchin Wins Re-Election in West Virginia Holding a Key Democrat Seat

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has been declared the winner despite a tough challenge from Republican state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Manchin is the Democrat incumbent and is well-liked in his home state, but his vote to c.onfirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh angered some of his supporters.

Meanwhile, Morrisey has served as attorney general since 2013. He leveraged the deep enthusiasm for Trump among West Virginians to his advantage by painting Manchin as out of touch. Trump won the state in 2016 with 70 percent of the vote.

Over the past 20 years, the state has completely flipped from deep blue to reliably red. Its legislature, entire congressional delegation except Sen. Manchin, and its governor are all Republicans. So it's quite a feat for Manchin to hold on to his seat.

Manchin's win means he'll remain a sought-after swing vote in the Senate.