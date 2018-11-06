Ted Cruz Narrowly Wins Senate Race in Texas, Defeats Beto O'Rourke

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas defeated Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke in the battle for the Senate.

But the race was closer than some might have expected for a red state like Texas. According to the Associated Press, Cruz won 51.1 percent of the vote while O'Rourke won 48.3 percent.

Cruz, an evangelical Christian, ran on a conservative platform and vowed to protect the Second Amendment and be tough on immigration. Cruz aligned himself with President Donald Trump, calling for a border wall and backing the president's call to end birthright citizenship.

Meanwhile, O'Rourke criticized the separation of families at the US-Mexico border and proposed the demilitarization of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Agency officials. O'Rourke also supported socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders' Medicare for all and impeaching President Trump.

He raked in donations from across the country, raising more than $70 million.

Trump made the unexpected decision to stump for Cruz in Houston just two weeks before Election Day. The president praised the senator as "beautiful" and smart, a complete reversal from two years ago when he repeatedly mocked Cruz as "Lyin' Ted."

Cruz's win could set him up for another bid for the presidency once Trump leaves office.

O'Rourke's defeat dashed hopes that a Democrat could win in the Republican stronghold. Texas is a reliably red state and has not sent a Democrat to the Senate in 25 years.