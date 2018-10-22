4 Prayer Priorities For America, October 2018

Dear Friends and Fellow Americans,

We must mobilize America to prayer. Never, and I mean never in my lifetime has our nation needed prayer more than today. Call upon pastors, churches, and Christian leaders in all spheres of influence in America to pray now for our nation. This is a critical time, the needs are real, and we must join together to pray for America. Will you help us mobilize people to pray for America? I trust you will.

1. ASK GOD TO BE WITH AND SOVEREIGNLY LEAD THE LEADERS OF OUR NATION AND TO BLESS OUR NATION GRACIOUSLY IN THESE TROUBLESOME DAYS.

“Devote yourselves to prayer; stay alert in it with thanksgiving.” Colossians 4:2

God, we ask that You give President Donald Trump wisdom, courage, and compassion in all decision making in leading America, and we ask You to protect President Trump, his wife, and his entire family from all evil and harm.

God, we ask that You give Vice President Mike Pence wisdom and the needed giftedness in all decision making in assisting the President in leading America, and to protect Vice President Pence, his wife, and his entire family from all evil and harm.

God, we ask that You give our United States Senate the wisdom and courage in their decision making to serve our nation in the most effective manner that will honor You and Your Word, the advancement of faith, family, and freedom in America.

God, we ask that You give the United States House of Representatives the passion and strategy to work together in securing our nation, prospering our nation, and leading our nation for the advancement of faith, family, and freedom… leading us forward in decisions that will honor You and Your Word.

God, we ask that You surround President Trump and Vice President Pence, members of both House and Senate, as well as their Cabinet, with godly counsel from godly men and women as they together provide leadership for America.

God, we ask You to raise up godly and able men and women to run for public office locally, statewide, and nationally.

God, we ask You to protect the United States of America, including all members of our armed forces around the world, all political leaders nationally, statewide, and regionally, all of our first responders in our communities and cities, as well as all of our public places like churches, schools, and arenas where larger gatherings occur. In Jesus’ name, we ask You to restrain the power of Satan and his demonic forces against America and release Your power of blessing upon blessing on the United States of America.

2. PRAY FOR THE CENTERS OF INFLUENCE IN AMERICA

“First of all, then, I urge that petitions, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for everyone, for kings and all those in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity.” 1 Timothy 2:1-2

Pray for the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of the United States government to make decisions that will honor God and the Bible.

Pray for America’s military, its leaders, and all of its personnel to be protected by God, and for the courage to depend on God.

Pray for the members of our media in America to be life-giving truth-bearers and unity-contributors.

Pray for America’s businesses to have leaders of integrity, creators of economic blessing, and givers to the community.

Pray for the centers of education in America to be truth-centered, excellence-driven, and full of opportunities.

Pray for the churches of America to be gospel-centered in message, disciple-makers in mission, and Spirit-empowered to unity.

Pray for the families in America to return to the biblical model, reconcile with one another, and be restored to love and unity.

3. AWAKEN AMERICA SPIRITUALLY AND EMPOWER US TO REACH THE WORLD FOR JESUS CHRIST.

“When they had prayed, the place where they were assembled was shaken, and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak God’s message with boldness.” Acts 4:31

Revive Your churches in America with a fresh outpouring and manifestation of the Holy Spirit this month and in the months to come.

Revive Your pastors and church leaders in the churches of America.

O Lord, give us the next Great Awakening in America. Yes, Lord, the third Great Awakening in our history.

O God, begin to show us places in America where You dwell powerfully, calling great numbers of lost people to Christ, moving us into a national move of God where millions of people come to Jesus.

Spirit of God, empower our churches to reach the world for Jesus Christ.

Give us the spiritual power to share the gospel today and this week with people. Open doors for us, Lord.

4. APPEAL TO GOD TO USE OUR 2018 LEADERSHIP SUMMIT OF THE NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER, HELD AT CROSS CHURCH PINNACLE HILLS ON OCTOBER 29-30.

“Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and incomprehensible things you do not know.” Jeremiah 33:3

Holy Spirit, call and draw to this conference, people who are interested in praying more effectively, individually, and with others.

Lord, lead us during this prayer summit to advance a strategy of prayer across America.

Father, as people worship in this conference, please lead and use our Cross Church Worship Team and Band, as well as our Cross Church Media Team, who will service this event.

Holy Spirit, powerfully anoint our guest speakers: Dr. Ronnie Floyd, as he leads and speaks, releasing the 2019 theme for the National Day of Prayer Dr. Kie Bowman, Senior Pastor, Hyde Park Baptist, and The Quarries Church, Austin, Texas Bill Elliff, Lead Pastor, The Summit Church, Little Rock, Arkansas Trey Kent, Senior Pastor, Northwest Fellowship, Austin, Texas Doug Stringer, Founder, Somebody Cares International, Houston, Texas Matt Brown, Founder, Think Eternity, Minneapolis, Minnesota Curtis Johnson, California State Coordinator, National Day of Prayer Lisa Crump, Vice-President, Volunteer Mobilization & Liaison for Prayer Ministries, National Day of Prayer Brian Dunaway, Communications Director, Cross Church Sheila Kimball, Connecticut State Coordinator, National Day of Prayer David Franklin, Georgia State Coordinator, National Day of Prayer Sonya McNair, New York State Coordinator, National Day of Prayer Sofia Medina-Hickle, Florida State Coordinator, National Day of Prayer Charles W. Herbster, Owner and CEO, Conklin Company, Inc. Douglas Firebaugh, CEO, Doug Firebaugh Training International

LORD, lead others to register now at nationaldayofprayer.org

Now is the Time to Pray,

Ronnie W. Floyd

Senior Pastor, Cross Church

President, National Day of Prayer

Dr. Ronnie Floyd is the Senior Pastor of Cross Church, President of the National Day of Prayer, and founder of the Cross Church School of Ministry.