Battling Hollywood: VidAngel Prepared to Fight Disney in Supreme Court

The streaming service known as VidAngel that allows families to filter content such as language, nudity and violence from movies continues to fight a legal battle against Disney and other Hollywood studios.



A judge granted a request by the studios for a preliminary injunction against VidAngel, meaning the company has to stop streaming content for films for which it has not obtained licenses.



This week the judge denied VidAngel's request for a stay of enforcement of the preliminary injunction.

CEO Neal Harmon said the company is now seeking an emergency stay from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and has said VidAngel is willing to appeal the case all the way to the Supreme Court.



"VidAngel has received the District Court's denial of our stay request and is complying," Harmon said in a statement. "For the time being, movies will no longer be available for filtering."

"Because judges rarely grant a stay of their own orders, we fully expected the Court to rule this way, and had already commenced an expedited appeal of the preliminary injunction," he continued.

