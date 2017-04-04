Candace Cameron Bure's Response to Being Called a 'Homophobic Republican' is Just Perfect

"Fuller House" actress Candace Cameron Bure responded to a popular drag queen's public name-calling with nothing but love.

Roy Haylock, also known as Bianca Del Rio, is a well-known drag queen who won the sixth season of "Rupaul's Drag Race" on VH1. Haylcok. He is a vocal critic of people of faith and decided to target Bure on Instagram last week, calling her a "homophobic Republican."

Haylock reposted picture of Bure wearing a T-Shirt that said "Not Today Satan" with a captions saying "IF ONLY THIS HOMOPHOBIC REPUBLICAN KNEW." Haylock is known for popularizing the phrase "Not Today Satan" during his time on the show.

HER RESPONSE...... @candacecbure #liveyourlife #lovejesus #republicanpride A post shared by Bianca Del Rio (@thebiancadelrio) on Mar 30, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

While Bure is no stranger to criticisms for her conservative Christian views, she saw the attack as an opportunity to share God's love.

She wrote: "Why do you have to be nasty to me? You don't know me or my heart. I'm not homophobic and always sad when people think otherwise. Loving Jesus doesn't mean I hate gay people or anyone. You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things. I hope next time you'll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people. Sending you love and wish you all the best. Truly. – Candace."

This is not the first time Bure has defended her Christian faith in love.

She spoke out on The View in support for the Christian Oregon bakers who were ordered to pay a $135,000 fine for declining to bake a cake for a gay wedding.

Despite her concerns surrounding the debate between religious freedom and LGBT values, Bure isn't afraid to integrate LGBT-related issues into the television shows she stars in.

"I'm an actress on a television show, and I support all things that we go through as human beings and would love all our characters to explore whatever issues that are current in our culture and our society today," she said at a Television Critics Associated Panel. "And I'm 100 percent on board with that."

Bure does not common on same-sex marriage often, but when she does touch on LGBT issues she tries to reflect the love of Christ while she does.