Chris Pratt's Bible Verse Sneak Peek at His Hollywood Star

Actor Chris Pratt is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he's thanking God for His blessings.

Tuesday night Pratt posted a sneak peek Instagram photo of the work being done to create the star, along with this Bible verse:

"The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy." - Psalm 126:3

Psalm 126:3 "The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy." Thank you to the many, many people who empowered me to follow my dreams. #surreal #gotgvol2 #WHATSMYSNACK A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 19, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Pratt stars in Marvel's upcoming installment of space opera "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

The actor, whose career kicked off with a role on "Parks & Recreation," skyrocketed to fame with big roles in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" film and "Jurassic World."

Now that he's in high demand, Pratt says traveling with his wife, Anna Faris, and 4-year-old son, Jack, is one thing that helps keeps him grounded.

"It's nice to have your family with you because it brings you down to earth and when you leave your feet on the ground, you realize what it feels like to have your head in the clouds," he said in an interview with ET Online.

In one 3 a.m. Instagram post to his wife, he shared a little humor about the joys of traveling with family.

"I'm grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one. Although it's 3:00am right now, I was just awakened by a square kick to the back as little man climbed into bed and then must have had a karate dream or something and now I can't sleep. I'm on insta instead. All you dads and moms know what I'm talking about."

And Pratt has been vocal about his faith journey in recent months.

He told Vanity Fair at the beginning of 2017 about how he experienced a salvation moment many years ago while he was in Hawaii.

"I was sitting outside a grocery store—we'd convinced someone to go in and buy us beer. This is Maui. And a guy named Henry came up and recognized something in me that needed to be saved. He asked what I was doing that night, and I was honest. I said, 'My friend's inside buying me alcohol.' 'You going to go party?' he asked. 'Yeah.' 'Drink and do drugs? Meet girls, fornication?' I was like, 'I hope so.' I was charmed by this guy, don't know why. He was an Asian dude, maybe Hawaiian, in his 40s. It should've made me nervous but didn't. I said, 'Why are you asking?' He said, 'Jesus told me to talk to you...' At that moment I was like, I think I have to go with this guy. He took me to church. Over the next few days I surprised my friends by declaring that I was going to change my life."

Two months ago Pratt also posted his favorite Bible verse on Instagram after his brother etched it into a handmade gift for him: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."