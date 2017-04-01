'I Serve God': Celebrity Mr. T Shares How His Faith Pulled Him Through Cancer Battle

TV celebrity Mr. T says he is planning to knock out his "Dancing with the Stars" competition the same way he beat cancer--with God on his side.

He is competing in the 24th season of ABC's hit show and the iconic movie tough guy told Fox News that it is his faith in God that keeps him going.

We pity the fools who don't love this matchup! Comment if you're loving Mr. T and @kymherjavec5678 together! #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:34am PST

"I answer only to God. I got so much, got gold…Rolls Royce (but) I didn't forget God. Every day I pray," he said.

He and his pro partner plan to dance their way to the top and donate the prize money to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Shriners Hospital's for Children.

Mr. T said he wants to inspire children who are battling serious health issues.

"I want to represent...to the kids to draw strength from me," he explained. "So they can see that everybody goes through something but you can rise up and do your best. Just try."

The 64-year old was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma cancer in 1995 and he admits it was a very difficult time in his life.

"My faith was tested like Job. That's the message I try to tell other people, just because you believe in God, serve God, feed the hungry, clothe the naked, people gotta realize, it don't mean things not gonna happen to you…I believed in God when cancer come to me. Now when I speak, I speak with authority because I've been there," he said.

"Mr. T. been to chemo, Mr. T been to radiation, hair fall out…but he's back. Now I can give hope when I go to the hospital, see the sick kids with cancer, tell them, don't quit…I serve God," he added.

Now on the other side, Mr. T boasts that dancing is a piece-of-cake and he pities the fool competing against him.

"I said on Twitter, if we win, I'm going to cut my mohawk off. But if we lose, it's not because we didn't try hard," he told Fox. "Really, you don't lose until you stop trying."