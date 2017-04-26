Inspirational Power Couple, Sarah Jakes-Roberts & Touré Roberts Grace the Cover of SHEEN MAGAZINE

Sarah Jakes-Roberts and Touré Roberts are front and center on the cover of Sheen Magazine. The publication pays homage to the power of love in their "I Do" issue for the month of May and June that shares love stories from various "power couples.

The Roberts discuss their newfound love, balance of love and ministry and the importance of being equally yoked, as well as embracing the beauty of vulnerability.





"I think so many times in relationships a woman has feelings that she is not sure how she can express because she is not sure how they will be received. Touré really gave me permission to acknowledge my feelings in a way that not only says this is how I feel, but that I could trust you to handle these feelings and handle my vulnerability." -Sarah Jakes Roberts



SHEEN MAGAZINE’s May/June exclusive 2017 I Do Issue hits stands on April 25, 2017.

