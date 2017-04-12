Singer Reveals That She Refused to Have an Abortion After People Warned a Baby Would End Her Career

Singer and actress Keke Wyatt recently revealed that she was once advised to abort her unborn baby by some of the people helping her break into the music industry — a suggestion she was quick to rebuff.

Wyatt, 35, told The Christian Post that she became pregnant when she was just 18 years old, and that those around her were quick to suggest that perhaps the best path to becoming a successful singer-songwriter would be to terminate her pregnancy.

“I had just gotten married and my career all in the same year. The people I was working with tried to get me to get an abortion and I was like, ‘Excuse me!'” she told the outlet. “They were like, ‘It’s going to end your career.'”

Clearly, the “R&B Divas” star wasn’t buying into that narrative.

“So, I gave birth and after I gave birth I was Keke Wyatt,” the singer continued. “And I’m still KeKe Wyatt.”

Wyatt — who is once again pregnant — is married to Michael Ford, with the two bringing together quite a large blended family. With all the children accounted for, including three from her previous marriage and one from his, Wyatt’s new baby will be the family’s ninth child, making her a unique staple in the entertainment industry.

“I think I have an anointing on motherhood. I know it sounds funny, but I really think that it’s a gift of mine,” she told the Post. “That’s one of my many gifts [and] talents. It can be difficult, but when you love something and are passionate about it, it’s not really that hard.”

Wyatt said she doesn’t believe “babies get in the way of careers” and that it is, instead, people who get in the way of their own careers, adding, “If that’s what the Lord had for me from the very beginning, there’s nothing nobody can do and nobody can say.”

In the end, the singer said that, rather than hamper her efforts, motherhood actually propelled her to strive harder for success.

(H/T: Christian Post)

Billy Hallowell

Billy Hallowell has been working in journalism and media for more than a decade. His writings have appeared in Deseret News, TheBlaze, Human Events, Mediaite and on FoxNews.com, among other outlets. Hallowell has a B.A. in journalism and broadcasting from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, New York and an M.S. in social research from Hunter College in Manhattan, New York.