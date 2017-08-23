Billy Joel Sends Powerful Message to Neo-Nazis With One Small Symbol

American singer Billy Joel sent a bold message to White Supremacists and neo-Nazis by wearing a yellow Star of David during a concert at Madison Square Garden this week.

The move comes at a time when racial tension in America is high after a young woman was killed at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The symbol Joel wore on his suit jacket represents the yellow stars Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust in Nazi Germany.

For "The Piano Man," the Star of David is deeply personal. It is the same star many of his relatives were forced to wear before they died in the holocaust.

The 68-year-old singer was born to Jewish parents and identifies as culturally Jewish.

Joel's daughter Alexa Ray and ex-wife Christie Brinkley were at the concert and showed their support for the entertainer.

When asked about his decision to wear the Star of David, Joel's spokesman told Fox News his message can be summed up in a single quote.

"Billy Joel's comment is this — a quote from Edmund Burke: 'The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,'" She told Fox News.