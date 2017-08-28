Celebrities Band Together to Help Hurricane Harvey's Most Desperate Victims

Hollywood's most powerful celebrities are leading the charge to provide relief to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced his donation of $25,000 to the American Red Cross on Instagram Sunday. He calls the initiative the "Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge."

"We've participated in a lot of challenges on the internet. Some meaningful, some meaningless, but we've all done it," Hart said on Instagram. "At this point, I'm going to start a real challenge. I'm challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead and donating $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey.

Hart tagged a number of other high-profile celebrities including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Steve Harvey, Justin Timberlake, and others.

Others stepped up to help the hurting people of Texas.

Country music star Chris Young posted a video to Youtube saying he would give $100, 000 in relief aid to the Red Cross.

For Young, the devastation hits home.

"I have friends and family there and I'm fairly positive my house down there may have to be torn down as it is in one of the hardest hit areas," he says in the video.

Musician Drake, who has lived in Houston for nearly a decade said on Instagram that he and DJ Future the Prince are also working with local relief groups to "aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible."

"All I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected," Drake said.

Other celebrities including Katy Perry, Beyoncé, and Kelly Rowland all say they are praying for the victims of the storm.