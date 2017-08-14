Chris Pratt Honors Jesus at Awards Show on Heels of Splitting with Wife

Chris Pratt is back under the shining lights and public eye after separating from his wife Anna Faris, and he's using it as an opportunity to glorify God.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2" actor got a resounding applause as he went up to accept the Teen Choice Awards "Surfboard Award" for his performance in the sci-fi film.

"Wow, thank you, I love you too," he said, holding the trophy. "I would not be here...without my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

Pratt was noticeably not wearing his wedding ring, a reminder of the personal struggles he was having in his marriage to Anna Faris.

Pratt and Faris announced their separation last week. They were married for eight years.

"We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," they said in a statement on social media.

"Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."

Watch it all unfold below: