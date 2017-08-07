Former NFL Star Ray Lewis Sends Up Prayers for Kaepernick

Retired NFL star Ray Lewis is making headlines after he said he's praying for controversial football player Colin Kaepernick.

The 42-year-old former linebacker recently said that Kaepernick's name is even in his Bible, and that he prays for him more than he could imagine. Kaepernick set off a national firestorm and debate when he didn't stand for the national anthem at several games in protest of the treatment of African-Americans by police in America.

"While a bunch of people are talking about this man, Kaep let me tell you something brother, I pray for you more than you ever can imagine," Lewis said in a video posted on Twitter Tuesday.

"Do whatever you have to do to get back on the field and let your God-given ability speak for you." — @raylewis' advice to @Kaepernick7 pic.twitter.com/OpXkNGFXn6 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 2, 2017

"Your name is in my Bible that God gives you the vision... I applaud you for the things that you stood up for," Lewis added.

The comments came during an interview on Fox Sports 1's "Undisputed" on Monday.

However Lewis also stated that he did not agree with Kaepernick, when he decided to kneel during the national anthem instead of standing.

Lewis also said in the video that he hopes the famous quarterback follows God.

"I wish you the best in life. I hope you chase whatever God got for you to chase," Lewis said. "And once again I applaud what you stood up for because I'm in the streets every day. So while people are talking about what's this and why Ray said this ..Ray ain't said nothing."