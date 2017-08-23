Jill Duggar's Husband Has Twitter Showdown Over the Truth of Jesus

Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard is not afraid to speak the truth, no matter how much backlash he gets.

Dillard used Monday's historic solar eclipse as an opportunity to glorify God on Twitter.

"On a day when so many will be looking to the sun, let's not miss the Son. #SolarEclipse2017 #EclipseSolar #JesusChrist," he tweeted.

While many of his followers liked the tweet, one user decided to challenge him about the truth of Jesus.

"The difference being that #SolarEclipse2017 is actually verifiable & #JesusChrist is not," a user named Religious Jezta said in response to Dillard's tweet.

Dillard didn't back down.

"Do we need to have a history lesson on the FACT that Jesus of Nazareth was a historical figure? I want to put it gently, but this is true," Dillard fired back.

It didn't take long for other Twitter users to join Dillard in his defense of Christ.

"There's no doubt that Jesus existed," one user said.

"I'd rather live my life believing in Jesus and find out I was wrong, rather than live my life not believing and find out he was real," another user said.

This is not the first time Dillard's tweets have sparked backlash.

Two weeks ago he came under fire for criticizing a new show on TLC called "I Am Jazz" that follows the life of a young transgender teenager.

"What an oxymoron… a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality," Dillard wrote about the new TLC show. "'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God."

Twitter users called his statements hateful and TLC openly came forward denouncing his views.

