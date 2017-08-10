‘Awesomeness’: Autistic Boy Bursts Into Tears After Tim Tebow High Fives Him – Then Tebow Blasts a Home Run

Seriously, when is the movie coming out of Tim Tebow’s life? He’s had so many storybook moments it’s getting hard to keep track of them all.

The latest came while playing a routine minor league baseball game July 29th, and the video is just now getting splashed onto the internet. As Tebow waited in the on-deck circle for his turn to bat, a 10-year-old boy with autism made his way down to the front row in hopes of getting a high-five from his hero.

The boy, who was wearing a shirt with “awesomeness” scrawled on the front, somehow managed to get Tebow’s attention as he focused on his next plate appearance. In typical Tebow fashion, he drops what he’s doing to go give the boy a high-five.

The crowd cheers and Seth raises his arm in victory. Tebow watches the celebration and seems to be joyed by the reaction.

Seth is over the moon. He’s so overcome with emotion that when he’s making his way back to his mother, who is also getting emotional, he begins to cry. But this is just the beginning of the storybook moment. As Tebow stepped to the plate, mom encourages Seth to pay close attention to the at-bat. Why?

“Seth. He’s going to hit a home run. Watch,” she says. Yes, mom pulled a Babe Ruth and called the shot.

Tebow then acted as if he heard the request, because on the very next pitch after mom calls the shot – BOOM. Opposite field home run. Mom, Seth, and the rest of the crowd go nuts.

It simply doesn’t get any better than this:





Then Tebow took it to the next level, and made sure to meet and get a picture with young Seth after the game.



