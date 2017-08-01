Mathew McConaughey Reveals the Biblical Truths Behind His Son's Name

Actor Matthew McConaughey recently said the Bible was the inspiration behind the decision to name his son Levi.

"Levi's another name for Matthew in the Bible," McConaughey said in an interview on Good Morning America. "We had talked about possibly Matthew, Jr. if he was a boy. "

McConaughey also said the decision was influenced by his favorite Bible verse -- Mathew 6:22 : "The eye is the lamp of the body. If your eyes are healthy, your whole body will be full of light."

The verse ended up matching up perfectly with the exact time their son was born.

'We find out he's a boy when he's born. You're not thinking about the name, right?' he continued. 'An hour later, the doctor comes up and he hands you that card to fill out: 'Blank was born at 6:22 p.m.' So we went, 'It's Levi.''

McConaughey was raised Christian but his sudden rise to fame caused him to drift away from his faith. He says it was his wife Camila's faith that brought him back to God.

"Let's go make a covenant, with you, me and God," McConaughey said he told his wife before they were married.

The actor has been more vocal about his faith in God in recent years.

He thanked God at his acceptance speech for the Oscars Best Actor Award.

"First off I want to thank God, because He's the one I look up to," McConaughey said. "He's graced my life with opportunities which I know are not of my hand or any other human kind. He has shown me that it's a scientific fact that gratitude reciprocates. In the words of the late Charlie Laughton, who said, 'When you got God you got a friend and that friend is you.'"