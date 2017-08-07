OWN's New Hit Show put's Christian Celebrity Relationships Out Front

Married Christians will be a part of a new hit show on the OWN network documentary series called, "Black Love," according to The Christian Post.

Five celebrity marriages will be put on display to answer the long time question: "What is the secret to making a marriage work?"

The couples on the show include Oscar winner Viola Davis and Julius Tennon; Hollywood couple Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin; NAACP Image Award-winner Tia Mowry-Hardrict and actor Cory Hardrict; NAACP Image Award-nominee Flex Alexander and Grammy-nominated recording artist Shanice; gospel singer Erica Campbell and music producer Warryn Campbell; and NAACP Image Award nominee Vanessa Bell Calloway and Dr. Anthony Calloway.

The series was created by Codie and Tommy Oliver, who are husband and wife filmmakers that also directed the movie called 1982.

"Husband-and-wife filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver present real, honest, emotional and sometimes cringe worthy love stories from some of the most successful people in business and entertainment as well as everyday couples," OWN says about the series.

The couples on the show have already spoken about their God-centered unions in the past, one of those being Viola Davis who revealed that she prays for her husband.

"I asked for a husband who was emotionally available, someone who was older, someone who maybe had a family before," Davis told Essence magazine.

She goes on to say she likes men who love God more than themselves.

"I like older men. Someone from the South. Someone who loves God more than he loves himself," she said.

Franklin and Good also wrote a book about dating, celibacy, and marriage in their book, The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love.

The Hollywood power couple spoke about how they want their God-centered relationship to be an example and guide other people in love as well.

