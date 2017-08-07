Popular TV Show 'The Middle' Will Say Goodbye This Season

The ninth season will be the last for one of TV's most family friendly shows. "The Middle" will say goodbye to its viewers despite being a staple and comedy hit for ABC.

The show stars Patricia Heaton, who has been known to be outspoken about her faith and pro-life stance on Twitter.

The show debuted in 2009 and is one of ABC's longest-running comedies, next to "Modern Family."

The show's Twitter account tweeted about its last show saying 'It's going to be one HECK of a final season for the amazing fans of #TheMiddle!"

Goodbyes are hard, but it's going to be one HECK of a final season for the amazing fans of #TheMiddle! pic.twitter.com/TwPhuOd4Tv — The Middle (@TheMiddle_ABC) August 3, 2017

The comments on the show's ending also poured into Facebook.

A person on Facebook commented on the show's announcement stating, "Was it too clean for ABC? I mean they got rid of Last Man Standing another good, clean show. The Middle was one of my favorites. Its funny, clean, and relates to a lot of families. It should have won some awards. Way better than Modern Family."

Another fan said, "Unfortunately people choices are not the clean family sitcoms like "Last Man Standing" or "The Middle". I wouldn't been surprised if "The Goldbergs" are next..."

A parent also commented, "Most everything on TV is trash! This is one of the few shows I can watch with my kids! Thank you The Middle! Wish you could stay longer. We will enjoy the final season."

"Last year we sat down with our cast and made the bittersweet decision together that in this ninth season it is time to bring the Hecks' story to a close. It's been an amazing run, a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we're looking forward to having an entire year to say goodbye," said co-creators Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline. "Plus, we wanted to go out before too many people knew we were on the air."

In a 2009 interview creator Heisler says the show resonates with viewers because it was a family comedy.

"When we were developing it, there weren't many family comedies on the air, and those that were on were really upscale," she said. "The show came from an observational place and wanting to tap into our roots," she said.

"The Middle" helped launch ABC's Tuesday night comedy block and many new shows, most recently "American Housewife."

"The Heck family has been part of the ABC family for almost a decade. It's rare for a series to have this type of longevity, and we are proud to have been its home," said ABC president, Channing Dungey.

"We've watched Axl, Sue and Brick grow up right before our eyes under Frankie and Mike's unique parenting style. I'm looking forward to the fitting and happy ending the producers will give the Hecks and our viewers," he added.

The show will begin its ninth and final season on October 3.

