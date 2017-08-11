R&B Artist Brings Gospel Singer Tasha Cobbs on Stage to "Give God a Little Time"

R&B artist August Alsina is taking time to unashamedly praise God.

Alsina brought Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs on stage to sing on a stop in his "Don't Matter Tour" in Charlotte, NC.

The unique performance is captured in a series a videos he posted to social media.

Alsina told the audience "the devil has been busy" before telling Cobbs, "(the) devil don't want me to do this tour."

He says Cobbs told him, "you know what that is... you've gotta praise your way through it."

Alsina also said, "my friend is praying for me, and I love her dearly," and asked the audience, "can we give God a little time tonight?"

After Alsina shared, Cobbs came on stage for a "praise break."

This isn't the first time Alsina has given God glory amidst difficulty.

Just earlier this week, he captioned a photo on social media with, "4 shows in a row this week, no days off! Our Father… Who Art in Heaven, I pray you keep me covered & keep me leveled."

Back in 2014, he collapsed during a show in New York and subsequently went into a short coma that lasted a few days.

"God gave me a second chance at life and I'd like to thank each and every person that sent any form and expression of love thru gift, card, flowers or simply your kind words and prayers," he said in an Instagram post after the incident.

"I'm a hustler, I'm a worker, I overwork myself at times but I'm a survivor and still here by the grace of God and your prayers," Alsina continued.