Why Critics say The Glass Castle is a film about 'Hope & Courage'

Box office numbers suggest many people missed the opening weekend of the film 'The Glass Castle.'

Actors Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson turned the best-selling memoir by Jeannette Walls into a moving motion picture.

Focus on the Family's Plugged-In entertainment review department called the movie, "a story of navigating devastating family dysfunction while still realizing the profound dignity of even the most broken family members."

"Mature themes, foul language and selfishness abound here - but then again so do hope and courage, " Plugged- in Online added.