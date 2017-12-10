Did Chris Hemsworth Really Just Proclaim The Gospel At Disneyland?

There is much debate surrounding the lack of public acknowledgment when it comes to the true meaning of Christmas.

In our secular culture, the festive season is all about shopping, mince pies and, if you're lucky, a once-a-year appearance at church on Christmas morning. But is the true Biblical narrative making a resurgence in our entertainment industry? A recent gospel reading at Disneyland certainly points in that direction!

Incredibly, despite its progressive stance on many key issues of the day, Disney continues to hold an annual Candlelight Ceremony where choirs sing classic Christmas carols and the gospel is proclaimed.

Pretty incredible, right? It gets better. This year, the Bible reading was undertaken by none other than "Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth.

The Bible-centered ceremony has been taking place for decades and is an established feature of the festive season at Disneyland since the park's creation back in the 1950's.

In a ceremony that featured a candlelit choir, a "living" Christmas tree and a cacophony of Christian carols, the centerpiece of the occasion was the heralding of Luke's gospel before a vast and attentive crowd.

Watch Chris Hemsworth's amazing narration of the Christmas story below.