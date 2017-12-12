'Duck Commander' Phil Robertson: 'I'm Not Happy About This Happy Holidays Stuff'

Phil Robertson, the leader of the Robertson clan on A & E's former TV series "Duck Dynasty" says he's not happy with people saying "Happy Holidays." Instead, he says, "It's called Christmas."

Robertson, "The Duck Commander" as he is known to his fans, says there's a mighty throng of people getting bigger all the time who don't want to hear the word "Christ" in Christmas. He says these people basically cover their ears just like the Jews of old who covered their ears before Jesus was born.

"So, how long did they prophesize that Jesus Christ is coming? Oh, about 5,400 years. You can read them all. Where he would be born. What he would be called. God with us," Roberson said in the latest episode of his new web series titled Into the Woods with Phil.

"Jesus literally means, "Help from Jehovah." If you would investigate, the Bible says he died on the cross for your sins," he continued.

In addition to his duties at the family duck call company, Robertson serves as an elder at the White's Ferry Road Church of Christ in West Monroe, La.

The promoters of Robertson's new web series say he brings unfiltered wisdom and uncensored common sense streamed directly to the audience 200 times a year.