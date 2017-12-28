Kirk Cameron and Wife Announce New Marriage, Parenting Tour

With nearly 30 years of marriage under their belt, Christian Hollywood Actor Kirk Cameron and his wife, Chelsea, are hitting the road for a tour they're calling "Living Room Reset."

Starting in January, the couple will be packing their living room up in a trailer and stopping at churches in 30 cities across the nation to provide resources to help strengthen marriages and child-parent relationships.

"I've found that through the last 22 years of being a dad, 27 years of being a husband – that there's nothing our family can't get through, nothing we can't figure out if we'll just gather in the living room and take time to reset a few things, to refocus on the things that really matter," explains Cameron in his YouTube trailer.

The Cameron's have six children, ages 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 21. They hope they can teach moms, dads and kids about growing together, learning together, struggling, falling, and recovering – all while learning to trust God more and serve one another better.

The couple is allowing the attendees in every city to custom tailor the discussions each night to what they want to hear.

"Wether you wan't to talk about cherising your spouse for a lifetime, to the why and the how of forgiveness, to parenting skills," Cameron explains. "This is going to make no two events the same."

The tour will also feature special guests, well-known Christian music artists and throwback "Growing Pains" surprises.