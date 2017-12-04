Running From Your God-Given Calling? Gospel Artist Smokie Norful Has This Advice

Smokie Norful has been in the music business as a songwriter and recording artist for more than two decades. The Grammy Award winning singer is still making music, but he is also using his voice to dish out wisdom about accepting a God-given calling.

Norful recently authored the book "Take the Lid Off", and serves as the pastor of Victory Life Cathedral in Chicago. In a recent interview on Studio 5 with Efrem Graham, Norful talked about his journey to accepting a call to ministry.

He explained that he not only "ran" but that he "kicked, and screamed to try to get away from that responsibility."

Norful grew up as a "Pastor's kid" and says he "knew the burden, the sacrifice that came with that."

"I literally grew up in the parsonage, which was right next to the church," He recalled.

"I knew that (working in ministry) would come with a level of sacrifice in my own personal desires," Norful said, "...because now I'm accountable not just to God, but I'm openly and visibly accountable to a lot of people, that comes with an awesome responsibility."

"Yes, I ran. I was Jonah. I'm Jonah Jr." Norful jokingly admitted. He offered some advice for anyone who might be in a similar situation.

"You will figure out very quickly when the Bible says the Earth is the Lord's, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.There's no place you can run, wherever you go He's there," said Norful.

To see Smokie Norful's full interview, check out the latest episode of Studio 5 below!