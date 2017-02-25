Carrie Underwood and Two-Year-Old Sing This Church Tune and It Goes Viral

A sweet moment between Carrie Underwood and her two-year-old son Isaiah has touched the hearts of more than a million people.

Underwood posted a short video clip of her and Isaiah singing along to "Jesus, Loves Me" on Instagram earlier this week.

Yes, Jesus loves us... A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Her fans and country music lovers have sent the post viral with more than a million views in just a few days

Carrie starts off the tune, but her two-year-old picks it up and belts out "Jesus loves me."

Underwood told PEOPLE in 2015 that it was important to raise her son to understand God's love and the importance of loving others.

"Mike and I talk about teaching him how to approach everybody in a loving way, even if they're not the same, and to try to say, 'You know what? God loves them, so it should be my job to do my best to love them as well.' "

Underwood reiterates the positive message behind the Sunday school song and posts "Yes, Jesus loves us...".

This is not the first time Underwood has posted videos of her singing along with her son.

Last September she posted an audio clip of the two of them singing her song "Heartbeat."