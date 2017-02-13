Chance the Rapper Lands His First Grammy, Gives Glory to God

Chance the Rapper won his first Grammy at the Grammy Awards Sunday night but didn't leave without a performance giving the glory to God.

The 23-year-old from Chicago was awarded Best Rap Performance for his track "No Problem" and then took home the awards for Best New Artist and Best Rap Album.

"Once again I want to thank God for everything that He's accomplished for me, everything that He has went through with me. I want to thank Him for my mother, for my father, for my brother, Taylor Bennett, for my friends."

"I know that people think independence means you do it by yourself, but independence means freedom. I do it with these folks right here," he added.