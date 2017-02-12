Gospel Artist Donnie McClurkin Urges Christians to Pray for Not Protest Trump

Donnie McClurkin's voice is signature in the gospel music industry selling more than 10 million albums.

He is known for such popular songs as, 'We fall Down', and 'Great is Your Mercy.'

According to The Christian Post, the Grammy and Dove Award winning singer and pastor of Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport, New York, is now using his voice to encourage believers to pray for and not protest against the president.

"We need to know what our vote really means and how to utilize it. But I don't want us to get caught up in this protest," the gospel singer and pastor of Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport, New York, said on syndicated radio show "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell."

He added, "the protests do nothing but rile up. It causes people's anger to rise up and it gives us a false sense of involvement."

"The true sense of involvement is at the voting booth," said McClurkin.

The gospel singer admits that while he did not vote for Trump because of his "lack of policy, misognstic ideals (and) racism," Christians should pray for him.

"Now is our time to pray for him. This is the job of the church," he said. "Let the world protest but the job of the church now is to go into prayer and pray that, number one, he succeeds, because if he fails, we have to deal with the consequences as a nation," he said before quoting 2 Chronicles 7:14. "America is in a place that it has never been before and the Christian has got to be who God has called us to be."

Donnie McClurkin calls on Christians to pray for President Trump:

Meanwhile, Erica Campbell, formerly of Christian duo group "Mary Mary," disagreed with McClurkin saying that protests do make a difference.

"It stops their progress. It makes the police have to respond and they have to spend money, they have to clear the streets and they have to organize," she said. "So it makes them pay a little more attention..."

Erica Campbell's sister, Tina Campbell wrote an open letter to Trump explaining why she chooses to show compassion to him despite disagreeing with him.