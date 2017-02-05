How Singer Natalie Grant Steps In to Help A Struggling Family

Dove Award-winning singer Natalie Grant has donated thousands of dollars to a Christian couple after they opened their home up to four children who have just lost their mother.

During her "Dare to Be" tour Grant called Stephanie Meeker on stage to honor her for her sacrifice and also bless the family in order to "ease the financial burden just a bit" more.

Grant shared Meeker's story on Facebook last Sunday telling fans her family went from a family of four to a family of eight overnight.

"This story. This moment. Oh my word, what a privilege to honor Stephanie Meeker last night. Stephanie helped her best friend get out of a dangerous and abusive marriage. But unfortunately, the husband came back into the home, and murdered his wife, while their four children were asleep in their beds. Amidst the shock, horror and grief, Stephanie and her husband stepped in and took those four children on as their own," Grant wrote on Facebook.

"The financial burden, not to mention, just the psychological and emotional trauma of those precious children, has been a lot for this dear family. Stephanie can no longer work so she can care for her family and handle all of the court related matters for the kids. As they live on one income, friends and their church have stepped in to help them survive," she continued.

Many others have donated to the Meeker family, but Grant and her team were so moved by their story that she wanted to contribute.

"It was a privilege to bless Stephanie with a check for $5000! But knowing this entire situation has meant that Stephanie and her husband have had no time for themselves, we knew we needed to do more. Because of the generosity of the women in Philadelphia, we are sending Stephanie and her husband on an all expense paid vacation to the Florida Keys. The best part: Stephanie had just told her friend this morning that she really wished she could go to Florida with her husband," Grant celebrated.

Grant closed the post by praising God and recognizing His faithfulness to provide for people.

Grant's tour "Dare to Be" is on a mission to empower women and propel them into their purpose.

"Our hope is that we remind every woman she is capable of accomplishing all her God-given dreams through Christ who gives her strength," read her website, daretobe.com.

Grant said she hopes it will encourage everyone to be the change they want to see in the world.